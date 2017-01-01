Analyze your users anywhere you want.
Astronomer Clickstream captures valuable user events and routes them straight to all the best tools or a data warehouse for analytics.
Capture every “click” a user makes.
Users are constantly interacting with websites and apps. Every move a person makes tells us something. Collect events in one platform to easily route them where they can be best analyzed.
Use any tool. Switch easily and experiment often.
A snippet of code is all it takes to connect to any tool. Which means you and your team can toggle favorites on and off and try new ones anytime, without writing integrations.
Do deeper analytics than any one tool.
Every tool is designed to show a snapshot of the user experience. For a true 360° view of your users, send your clickstream data not just to your favorite tools, but also to Amazon Redshift, Kinesis or S3.
Choose where to send clickstream data for a 360° view of your customer.
VPC deployment.
Control your infrastructure on your private cloud.
Real-time monitoring.
See for yourself that your data is flowing smoothly.
Robust library.
And when you need a new connector, just ask.
Full-featured API.
Just one snippet connects you to every tool.
Logs for debugging
Any problems? Filter and query the live stream.
Infinite scalability.
We’re built for high event volume, so grow like crazy.
Minimal setup, immediate value
1. Sign up for free at app.astronomer.io
2. Drop a brief snippet into your website or install a software development kit in your app.
3. Choose the events you want to track.
4. Add any tools your team wants.
5. Watch the data flow!